The Office Star’s “Awkward” Dental Visit Goes Viral

Rainn Wilson, who played deranged beet farmer Dwight Schrute on The Office, had Twitter rolling this morning with a photo taken at his dentist’s office, in which he said he put a mask on in order to avoid recognition…because the person who appears to be the only other patient in the waiting room is wearing a Dunder Mifflin t-shirt, suggesting it’s likely she would want to spend some time talking about the beloved sitcom, while Wilson was waiting for his root canal, which seems like…well, maybe not the ideal time to do that kind of thing.

The tweet earned a ton of engagement, with many of the tweets referencing the season 3 episode “The Coup,” in which Dwight lies to Michael, pretending to visit a dentist named Dr. Crentist in order to cover up what he had actually been doing out of the office that day.

You can see the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/rainnwilson/status/1511861060604551169?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The scene has gained viral attention a few times before, especially when an actual dentist took on the story, creating the slogan “Don’t lie. Visit the dentist.” The office (led by a doctor whose actual name is Pickett) took to their website to recap and capitalize on the episode: