Save 30% on the Official ‘Stranger Things’ Companion Guide

We love everything about Halloween, except the fact that there isn’t a new season of Stranger Things to watch on Netflix this year. What we do have is an awesome new companion guide to the show that’s loaded with secrets, photos, maps, clues, and behind-the scenes info. Naturally, it’s also designed to look like a used book from the ’80s.

The cover design is just one of the reasons why you’ll want to get this book in hardcover. Another reason is that it’s $25.18 (30% off) on Amazon right now. The third, and most important reason, is what can be found inside. For one thing, the Morse code disk Eleven uses is included, and you can use it to decipher secret messages embedded in the text. There’s also a sneak preview of Season 3. Check out the video below to take a closer look. Beyond that, you’ll find the official description and complete list of features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When the first season of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in the summer of 2016, the show struck a nerve with millions of viewers worldwide and received broad critical acclaim. The series has gone on to win six Emmy Awards, but its success was driven more than anything by word of mouth, resonating across generations. Viewers feel personal connections to the characters. Now fans can immerse themselves in the world—or worlds—of Hawkins, Indiana, like never before.”

• Original commentary and a foreword from creators Matt and Ross Duffer

• Exclusive interviews with the stars of the show, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbour

• The show’s earliest drafts, pitches to Netflix, and casting calls

• Insights into the Duffers’ creative process from the entire crew—from costume and set designers to composers and visual-effects specialists

• Deep dives into the cultural artifacts and references that inspired the look and feel of the show

• A map of everyday Hawkins—with clues charting the network of the Upside Down

• The Morse code disk Eleven uses, so you can decipher secret messages embedded throughout the text

• A look into the future of the series—including a sneak preview of season three!

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.