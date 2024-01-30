The Recruit Season 2 Rounds Out Cast With Nine New Stars

After a smash success on Netflix in late 2022, The Recruit is returning back for more — and we now know who will help tell the new story. Earlier this month, Netflix announced that the cast of Season 2 of The Recruit will incllude James Purefoy (Rome), Brooke Smith (Grey's Anatomy), Devika Bhise (The Rookie: Feds), Felix Solis (The Rookie: Feds), Young-Ah Kim (Juvenile Justice), Do Hyun Shin (Hospital Playlist), Sanghee Lee (All of Us Are Dead), Omar Maskati (Good Sam) and Alana Hawley Purvis (Range Roads). These new cast members of The Recruit join Past Lives star Teo Yoo, who previously joined the cast of Season 2 in a new series regular role. Filming on Season 2 of The Recruit has already begun production in Vancouver, is expected to move to Seoul, South Korea.

Season 2 of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (played by Noah Centineo) pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency. Kim plays Grace, a savvy senior intelligence officer and single mother who is under increasing pressure to discover what the CIA is up to in her country. Solis is Tom Wallace, a senior diplomat in the State Department tasked with bringing American hostages home, he will talk to anyone to get our people back – even the worst of America's enemies. Purefoy portrays Olive Bonner-Jones, a charming, rich British businessman who lives in a world between legal and illegal. Shin plays Yoo Jin Lee, a free-spirited young woman with a childhood connection to Owen. Sanghee Lee portrays Nan Hee, a passionate and nurturing Korean aide worker with a sly sense of humor. Maskati plays Jae King, a jet-setting rich kid with a charming and affable personality. Smith portrays Marcy Potter, a seasoned and serious CIA Counter Espionage Group officer leading a crucial investigation. Bhise plays Juno Marsh, an eager CIA Counter Espionage Group officer whose buttoned-up persona masks a bit of a wild side. Purvis portrays Amanda Fern, a stern and by-the-book CIA Station Chief in Seoul who's resistant to taking any instruction from a CIA operative. Yoo plays Jang Kyun, a clever and driven South Korean NIS agent.

What Is The Recruit About?

The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

"I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit," series creator Alexi Hawley added. "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to 11 in Season 2."

What Will The Recruit Season 2 Be About?

The cast of The Recruit also includes Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Andel Parker, and Kaylah Zander. The series is created by Hawley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Hawley is joined by fellow executive producers Noah Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol.

"I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we're thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season," Centineo said in a statement when Season 2 was first greenlit. "I'm looking forward to seeing what [showrunner] Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

What do you think of the new cast members for The Recruit Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!