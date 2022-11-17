Black Adam's Noah Centineo Gets Violent in Trailer for New Netflix Thriller

After stealing hearts in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and becoming a superhero in Black Adam, Noah Centineo is running headfirst into the world of political cat-and-mouse thrillers. Centineo is starring in a new Netflix series called The Recruit, about a young CIA lawyer who gets caught up in a dangerous scheme just a couple days into his job. The series doesn't arrive on Netflix until the middle of December, but the streaming service has just unveiled its first trailer.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared the trailer for The Recruit, showing Centineo's Owen Hendricks in action for the first time. You can check out the complete trailer in the video below!

Centineo stars in The Recruit as Owen Hendricks, and he's joined in the cast by Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Andel Parker, and Kaylah Zander. The series is created by Alexi Hawley, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Hawley is joined by fellow executive producers Noah Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol.

Prior to creating The Recruit, Hawley spent a lot time at ABC on several different series. After working on Castle, Hawley created The Rookie for the network, along with the spinoff series The Rookie: Feds.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for The Recruit:

"The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA."

What did you think of the first trailer for The Recruit? Let us know in the comments!

The Recruit debuts on Netflix on December 16th.