The Rings of Power Fans Still Shipping Galadriel and Halbrand After Season Finale

Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power! The eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and even though the big Sauron twist we were expecting finally happened, some fans still have heart eyes. For most of The Rings of Power's first season, the series has been setting up Halbrand and Galadriel as possible love interests for each other, despite Galadriel's canon marriage. The season finale also had her finally figure out who the mysterious "rightful kind of The Southlands" really was, with Sauron offering up one last temptation for her; and for many fans, they were all in favor.

As Galadriel puts the pieces together about Halbrand's Sauron-sized secret, he tries to tempt her one more time into joining him. This temptation takes the form of a vision, one where tehy can rule Middle-earth together side-by-side, but doing so on his very evil terms. Many The Rings of Power fans were already shipping them and now those feelings have really intensified for some. Check out the response below.

"That scene was, we were very much thinking of and drawing on the temptation scene in Fellowship," executive producer and writer Gennifer Hutchison revealed to ComicBook.com about the Sauron/Galadriel scene. "And really thinking about, she's so relieved when she passes that test, but she really shows this side of herself that is surprising at the time. And so really wanting to build into that idea of, what had she been through? Where had she come from? And really, in a way, trying to maybe build even more of a backstory for that moment. So when you look at that moment now, maybe you're thinking of that like, 'Oh, gosh. This is even more of a significant test for her,' because it's almost like closing a final door to this thing that we started here. We talked about that scene all the time."