The Rock Reflects on His “Failed Life Goal” of Playing for the NFL

At the beginning of June, Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock announced that he had wrapped filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise and was getting back to the set of his HBO series, Ballers, to film the show’s fifth season. The incredibly busy actor often chronicles his shoots on social media, and his television show is no exception. Johnson took to Instagram today to post an image from the series, and share some personal history with the NFL.

“I never want to just play in the game. I always want to change the way the game is played. Raising the bar for season 5 for our @HBO’s BALLERS. And on a personal irony note ~ it’s been quite humbling shooting these scenes amongst NFL teams because for years my #1 real life goal was to play in the NFL. I failed and that dream never came true. But over the years I realized that playing in the NFL was the best thing that NEVER HAPPENED for me because after I failed (and after a fun battle with depression) it created a relentless drive that defines who I am today. #grateful #dreamsthatdontcometrue #onward,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including the NFL’s own Tom Brady.

“Love this! Our toughest obstacles become our best opportunities! You are a great inspiration!!,” Brady wrote.

Many fans replied to the post, too:

“Amazing words!,” @dianaaa1992 commented.

“There are blessings in disguise all over the place! You just need to know how to tell the difference,” @brio_bottle added.

“Funny how life works out sometimes!,” @brian.burkheiser replied.

This year, Johnson also has the Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw coming out on August 2nd, and the new untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel hitting theaters on December 13th.

The fifth season of Ballers is expected to air on HBO later this year. Jungle Cruise will be landing in theaters on July 24, 2020.