Fans Are Unhappy With How The Simpsons Handled Apu

By

Last November, truTV aired The Problem With Apu, a documentary by comedian and filmmaker Hari Kondabolu that explored how The Simpsons‘ character, Apu, is not only represented on the animated series, but became the most well-known character from South Asia depicted in pop culture. Last night, the series took a moment to address the controversy over the character’s representation, but fans aren’t happy with how it was handled.

In last night’s episode, Marge and Lisa were shown discussing an old fantasy novel which contained politically incorrect themes. In the scene, Lisa turned to directly address the camera, saying, “Something that started decades ago was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Marge then added that things would be handled “at a later date” before chimed in with a dismissive, “if at all.” The scene also included a shot of a framed photo of Apu signed “don’t have a cow, man”.

While Kondabolu took to Twitter to express his disdain for how The Simpsons handled things, but he wasn’t alone in his unhappiness with out the long-running animated series chose to handle the situation with Apu and his portrayal. Many fans took to Twitter as well to express how they felt about the show’s handling — or non-handling — of the situation.

Read on for a roundup of fan reactions to The Simpsons response to the Apu controversy.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on FOX.

Do you think The Simpsons handled the controversy the right way? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

