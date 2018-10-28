TV Shows

‘The Simpsons’ Fans React to Reports Apu Is Being Cut From the Show

The Simpsons‘ problem with Apu might just be one that won’t be solved easily, at least not in the eyes of fans.

Last fall, a documentary by comedian and filmmaker Hari Kondabolu called The Problem with Apu explored how the long-running character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon presented a problematic stereotype of South Asian people. Now, earlier this week it was reported that the long-running Fox animated series will quietly cut Apu from the series and fans are very conflicted about the prospect.

Producer Adi Shankar told IndieWire on Friday that the series has plans to simply eliminate Apu altogether just to avoid having to further address the situation.

“I got some disheartening news back, that I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether,” Shankar said. “They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy.”

The controversy — that Apu is a minstrel, a brown character played by white people for laughs — is one that The Simpsons has already attempted to dodge dealing with to an extent. During an episode in April, Lisa turned to directly address the audience with a message that Apu was originally “inoffensive” while Marge noted that the show would address things “at a later date if at all.” While Shankar, who himself is Indian-American, launched a screenwriting contest in May to help solve the problem with Apu, it now seems like the show’s solution is to just walk away. It’s something that Shankar says is a mistake.

“If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it’s a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice,” he said.

For fans, however, the issue is a little more complicated. Some feel that the character cannot be redeemed as any changes to Apu would effectively make him a different character entirely so removing him makes sense. Others feel like removing Apu is a missed opportunity to combat the South Asian stereotypes the show helped create and reinforce with Apu in the first place. Still others don’t see a problem at all and continue to insist that The Simpsons has multiple other problematic stereotypes that no one seems to mind.

Read on to find out where fans of The Simpsons stand on the problem with Apu and his potential removal from the series and let us know your take in the comments.

The Simpsons airs Sundays on Fox.

