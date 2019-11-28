The Simpsons Composer Danny Elfman Claims the Show Is Ending

For as long as most people can remember, The Simpsons has been a part of their Sunday night routine. Seriously, this show has been around longer than a lot of people have been alive. The Simpsons began in 1989 and is now in its 31st season, but is that legendary run about to be over? Although the show is still performing well, theme composer Danny Elfman has apparently heard that the show is ending in the next year.

While speaking to Joe about his career, the subject of The Simpsons came up, and Elfman was asked about the debate surrounding the show’s quality in the later seasons. He answered that question by basically saying it doesn’t matter because the show is on its last leg.

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman said. “So, that argument will also come to an end. I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

It would certainly be shocking to see The Simpsons end after this year, for a number of reasons. First and foremost, after more than three decades on the air, it’s become a staple of network television. There’s also the renewal of the series to consider. Back in February, The Simpsons was renewed for two additional seasons, which will take it through Season 32, which will conclude in 2021. This means the contracts of the cast have been extended through that time as well.

Maybe Elfman meant that The Simpsons would be ending after next year? Regardless, he didn’t think for one second it would have the kind of life that it has had to this point.

“All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did. So, you have to realise, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no-one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell.

“Really, I expected it would run for three episodes and get cancelled, and that would be that, because it was so weird at the time, and I just didn’t think it had a chance. So believe me, that is one of the truly big surprises in my life.”

Do you think The Simpsons is actually on the verge of ending? Would you be sad to see it go? Let us know in the comments!