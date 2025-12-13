The Simpsons Has Given Maggie a New Voice Actor (And You’ll Never Guess Who It Is)

One of the major twists that The Simpsons has been exploring in recent years is looking to the future, releasing several episodes that see Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie older than their normal iterations. Throughout the Fox animated series, Maggie has uttered some words thanks to these future instalments, while also doing the same in a handful of Treehouse of Horror specials. In the show’s thirty-seventh season, an upcoming episode plans to feature Bart and Lisa as teenagers, exploring a timeline that hasn’t been traversed in the series’ history. Thanks to this timeline, Maggie has a new voice from a familiar actress you might not have expected.

In a wild reveal, Mean Girls and Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan revealed that she will be playing the part of this older Maggie, giving the youngest daughter of Homer and Marge a brand new voice. Alongside Lohan herself confirming that she is joining the cast for this upcoming episode, a new clip was revealed online that highlighted her take on Maggie. Hilariously, Marge attempts to stop Maggie from talking due to her recent laryngitis, only for the youngest to get some words in, otherwise, to warn the family of teenage Bart’s awful driving skills. From the image that also made its way online, it seems that Maggie is unsuccessful in stopping Bart from taking the wheel. You can check out the new clip below.

@lindsaylohan Here’s a preview clip of my episode of #thesimpsons which airs Sunday, December 14th at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on @FOXTV 💛 ♬ original sound – lindsaylohan

The Times Maggie Spoke

Maggie first spoke in The Simpsons’ fourth season, in the episode titled “Lisa’s First Word.” The fan-favourite episode switched between the present and the past to explore when Marge and Homer’s oldest daughter first uttered her first word. While Maggie’s first word wasn’t heard by her family, the final moments of the episode saw the baby saying “Daddy” in a truly adorable scene. This wasn’t the only time that Maggie spoke, however.

Most recently, Maggie talked in the latest instalment of the Treehouse of Horror specials, voiced by none other than Viola Davis in a segment that explored a wild new take on Springfield. In Treehouse of Horror XXXVI, the segment “Plastic World” sees the residents of Evergreen Terrace existing in a post-apocalyptic scenario. While many of the animated characters look like their normal selves, Homer and Marge were transformed into plastic versions of themselves. To help create a new race that could survive this harsh landscape, multiple plastic Maggies are created, and Davis takes on the role of one Maggie to explain the brave new world to her fellow creations.

With the arrival of this upcoming season thirty-seven episode, Maggie is once again blurting out lines, proving that The Simpsons is more than willing to explore new territory in recent years. With the animated series already confirmed to run all the way until season forty, it would come as no surprise if Maggie speaks in the future.

