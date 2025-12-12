The Simpsons Voice Actor Béatrice Picard Dies at 96

The Simpsons has been a part of North American culture for decades, with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie taking viewers through the misadventures of Springfield for quite some time. In the West, Marge has been voiced by actor Julie Kavner, although she is far from the only actor who has lent her voice to the matriarch of the Evergreen Terrace clan. With The Simpsons being big enough to receive multiple dubbed editions worldwide, France’s take on Marge Simpson was brought to life by actor Béatrice Picard. Unfortunately, we’re sad to report that Picard has passed away at the age of 96.

Picard’s family shared the following statement, confirming that Marge Simpson’s French voice actor had died, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Beatrice, which occurred this morning, December 9th, at the age of 96.” Throughout her life, Béatrice was able to combine her family life with her passion for the performing arts and the causes that were dear to her. So it seemed natural to us to share this news with her friends, her colleagues in the artistic world and, especially, with her audience, for whom she was thinking until the very end.”

Picard’s Lengthy Resume With The Simpsons And Beyond

Picard had first started her acting career in the 1950s, spending thirty-three years as Marge Simpson in the legendary animated series. While the actor might be best known for her Springfield role, she had quite a few roles under her belt when it came to lending a French voice to North American projects. Her roles included parts in Meet The Robinsons, Lady And The Tramp, The Incredibles, Cinderella, and Beauty And The Beast, to name a few.

The Theatre Duceppe shared a touching message regarding Picard’s career, while also detailing her background, “Born Marie Thérèse Béatrice Picard on July 3, 1929 in Montreal, graduated from the École national de theatre, she was one of the first theatre companies in Quebec, acting in more than 200 productions. Among these, we count 41 at Duceppe’s: from Aurore Vezeau in Bousille and the Justes in 1976 to the unforgettable Maude d’Harold and Maude in 2017. One last performance with us that will be worth her the Duceppe prize of female interpretation, an award that now bears her name. “We can only […] kneeling before the energy, fairness and grace of Beatrice Picard in Alice.”

The locale also shared a touching message from Picard herself, released as a part of her 2018 publication, “Beatrice Picard – With Age, We Can Say Everything,” that reads, “Too often we deprive ourselves of small joys because we fear the future or the consequences and end up with the regret of broken dreams.” That time was over for me. My philosophy was inspired by Felix Leclerc’s song: Every day I gather a little happiness.”

