‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The Stanley Cup In Las Vegas
"The Simpsons did it" again: this time they may have predicted Las Vegas' hot new NHL hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup trophy.
The Simpsons season 10 episode 'Viva Ned Flanders,' aired in 1999, sees Homer Simpson and neighbor Ned Flanders head to Sin City to show the sixty-year-old Flanders "the right way to live."
The two end up heavily intoxicated in their room — located within 'Nero's Palace,' a play on Caesars Palace — and the overturned room includes everything from emptied-out pizza boxes and a stolen golf cart to what appears to be the Stanley Cup.
The real life Caesars Palace currently has a statue in front of the sprawling casino hotel that even sees Caesar adorned with Las Vegas Golden Knights gear, including a branded hockey stick.
An expansion franchise and the first major professional sports franchise based in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Golden Knights didn't debut until 2017 — almost 20 years after 'Viva Ned Flanders.'
In 1999, before “The Hangover” and the Golden Knights, Homer Simpson and Ned Flanders had the Stanley Cup in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/dnm1ucNtCt— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) May 26, 2018
Hey @OverDrive1050 did I just stumble onto the Biggest Conspiracy of 2018? In this episode of The Simpson's, The Stanley Cup is in the background of Homer & Ned's Las Vegas hotel room! I better put $100 on them eh? pic.twitter.com/JwH1yknAYt— Adam Wooldridge (@WoolyGoalie) May 26, 2018
It’s true! From the episode “Viva Ned Flanders”!!! Any @TheSimpsons animators or writers care to comment? pic.twitter.com/LWKwuAHqqc— 之铁台风球迷 (@IronCaniac) May 26, 2018
Nothing to see here. Just The Simpsons predicting the future per usual. https://t.co/baLuMzRMzi— Not Eric Prydz (@PromoteJosh) May 27, 2018
This show predicts everything. ? https://t.co/zGQAQFLbAM— Dave Cunning (@davecunning) May 26, 2018
This is so random it’s spooky.... https://t.co/VwpnMrrkgS— Ryder Donohue (@RyderDonohue) May 26, 2018
Well, congrats Vegas! The Simpson’s are never wrong. https://t.co/N5HdIvmiah— Zachary Holden (@zachary_holden) May 26, 2018
Looks like they won Wimbledon too.— Jason Brough (@JasonBroughTSN) May 26, 2018
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Washington Capitals in the battle for the Stanley Cup.