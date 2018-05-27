‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The Stanley Cup In Las Vegas

"The Simpsons did it" again: this time they may have predicted Las Vegas' hot new NHL hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup trophy.

The Simpsons season 10 episode 'Viva Ned Flanders,' aired in 1999, sees Homer Simpson and neighbor Ned Flanders head to Sin City to show the sixty-year-old Flanders "the right way to live."

The two end up heavily intoxicated in their room — located within 'Nero's Palace,' a play on Caesars Palace — and the overturned room includes everything from emptied-out pizza boxes and a stolen golf cart to what appears to be the Stanley Cup.

The real life Caesars Palace currently has a statue in front of the sprawling casino hotel that even sees Caesar adorned with Las Vegas Golden Knights gear, including a branded hockey stick.

An expansion franchise and the first major professional sports franchise based in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Golden Knights didn't debut until 2017 — almost 20 years after 'Viva Ned Flanders.'