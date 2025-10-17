The Simpsons Reveals New Look at Next Treehouse of Horror (And Springfield Looks a Little Different)

It wouldn’t be the spooky season without The Simpsons taking the chance to lampoon scary pop culture properties with its annual Treehouse of Horror. This year’s entry will be no different, with Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Maggie already planning to take swings at some recent horror entries. Thanks to a new look at the 36th Treehouse of Horror, not only are we seeing The Simpsons and their supporting cast placed into wild new scenarios, but it appears as though Springfield will receive a wild new makeover to get fans ready for Halloween.

The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror XXXVI appears to be poking fun at movies such as The Stuff, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Late Night With Devil when it airs this Sunday, October 19th. On top of these two parodies, a new poster has revealed that the upcoming Halloween special will see Springfield’s finest replaced by action figures. In the past, the FOX animated series has been more than willing to present wild new takes on the Simpsons family, often using new animation styles in the process. For this new action figure style, it will be interesting to see what the story entails for this spooky new tale.

The Treehouse of Horror Bares Fruit

Here’s how FOX describes the latest entry of the Treehouse of Horror, “In this year’s installment of the annual fright-fest, the town is menaced by a mysterious murdering monster from out of the sewers, Krusty has a demonic special guest on his live Halloween special, and we go a thousand years into Springfield’s poseable plastic post-apocalyptic future in the all-new “Treehouse of Horror XXXVI” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct 19 8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT on FOX.”

As for the future of the Treehouse of Horror, it seems quite likely that we’ll at least see a few more entries in the Halloween special. The Simpsons has been renewed by FOX all the way up until season forty, meaning that we’ll most likely receive three new spooky installments down the line. Alongside the big Halloween special, this season is also planning to release the 800th episode of the series, which is sure to have some big surprises in store. It seems unlikely that The Simpsons will last long enough to hit one thousand episodes in total, but we’re surprised that the long-running animated series has continued as far as it has.

On top of the small screen adventures in Springfield, The Simpsons is also planning to return to the silver screen with The Simpsons Movie 2. Arriving in theaters in July 2027, the plot of the film remains a mystery, though we have to imagine that, much like the first, it will explore new territory for Spingfield’s finest.

What do you think of this new look at the next entry in The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror specials?