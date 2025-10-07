The Simpsons Drops Spooky New Look at Next Treehouse of Horror Special

The Simpsons is now working its way through Season 37 on Sunday nights with Fox, and the animated series is getting ready for Halloween with a new look at its next Treehouse of Horror special. Ever since it kicked off the tradition with its second season, The Simpsons has annually released a new Treehouse of Horror special with each new season. Each Treehouse of Horror has been different than the others with three new short stories taking on different kinds of horror or movie parodies. Which means it’s always difficult to guess exactly what could be coming next in the newest Halloween specials.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the spooky tradition continues with Season 37, it’s already hard to gauge what’s coming in Treehouse of Horror XXXVI. It’s a big occasion as it’s the first Halloween special shared after the animated series’ 35th anniversary, and there are still all sorts of potential sources to draw from for the stories this time around. As it gets ready to make its debut later this month with Fox, The Simpsons has dropped some spooky new images from Treehouse of Horror XXXVI that have made their way online. Check them out below.

How to Watch The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXVI

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXVI will be making its premiere with FOX on Sunday, October 19th at 8:00PM ET, and FOX teases the new special as such, “In this year’s installment of the annual fright-fest, the town is menaced by a mysterious murdering monster from out of the sewers, Krusty has a demonic special guest on his live Halloween special, and we go a thousand years into Springfield’s poseable plastic post-apocalyptic future in the all-new ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXVI’ episode of The Simpsons.” And from this synopsis it’s easier to tie into the images released as well.

It’s been teased that The Simpsons will be showcasing its take on Jaws, and that is likely having to do with this new look for Moe seen in the previews as well. Homer and Bart seem to be inspired by Smokey and the Bandit, but it’s still a bit confusing to see how they’ll tie into any of the stories. But there’s an image of Krusty seemingly making a deal with the devil, and the Simpson family going through a big pile of realistic looking trash. So it’s going to be a wild Halloween special this time around.

What’s Next for The Simpsons Season 37?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Season 37 is now airing its new episodes through the Fall, and is only a couple of episodes into its new season’s run thus far. The Simpsons Season 37 has already introduced some major shake ups with its first two episodes (with some big changes to Superintendent Chalmers and Lisa setting in), but there’s going to be a lot more coming down the pipeline after the newest Halloween special hits this year as well. Not only that, but this season will also cross over the series’ milestone 800th episode airing sometime next February as well.

But part of the fun of a new The Simpsons season is getting all of its new developments after the series celebrates Halloween for the year. It’s a fun kick off to showcase the kind of creative energy that will be flowing in the coming episodes, and hopefully this year’s edition will be no different.

