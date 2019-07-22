The Simpsons to Finally Release Season 19 on DVD

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment today announced that The Simpsons: The Complete Nineteenth Season is finally coming to DVD, bringing the citizens of Springfield, (state currently unknown) to the home video market with new, DVD-exclusive bonus features, on December 3. This release features numerous classics and comes loaded with bonus features including full audio commentary accompanying every episode, providing a peek behind the curtain to learn more about the residents of 742 Evergreen Terrace.



As the season following The Simpsons Movie (in 2D!), The Simpsons: The Complete Nineteenth Season includes a number of beloved episodes such as the Sideshow Bob focused adventure “Funeral for a Fiend,” the WGA-nominated “Homer of Seville,” and the Emmy-winning “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpsons Mind.” Guest stars from the season include returning fan favorites Kelsey Grammer as the aforementioned Sideshow Bob, David Hyde Pierce as his brother Cecil Terwilliger and Glenn Close as Mona Simpson, as well as Stephen Colbert, Matt Dillon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jack Black, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 30th season and in development on seasons 31 and 32, The Simpsons has won 33 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 12 Writers Guild of America Awards including the 2019 Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program Award. The Simpsons was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.” The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of ‘Springfield’—winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine, called the “Greatest American Sitcom” by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared “The Best TV Show Ever” in 2016 by Vulture.

The Simpsons: The Complete Nineteenth Season is currently available for pre-order and will be available on December 3.

