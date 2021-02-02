The Stand: Photos for Penultimate Episode "The Stand" Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from "The Stand", the upcoming eighth episode of the nine-episode The Stand limited series. The episode will debut on the streaming platform on February 4th. In last week's "The Walk", Stu (James Marsden), Larry (Jovan Adepo), Ray (Irene Bedard), and Glen (Greg Kinnear) set out from Boulder for Vegas to make their stand against Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) after Nadine (Amber Heard) and Harold (Owen Teague) detonated a bomb meant to kill the Boulder Free Zone committee and left for Vegas as well. By the episode's end, Harold was dead, Stu unable to continue his trip, and Larry, Ray, and Glen brought to Flagg's Vegas by force.

Fans of Stephen King's novel know that we're now at the point in the story where Larry, Ray, and Glen will go on trial and the final fate of Flagg and New Vegas will also be revealed. However, there are likely still a few surprises in store as Nadine was shown to be alive, but hugely pregnant and in terrible shape -- something that differs from the book. The photos also reveal that most of the episode will take place in Vegas and it's those Vegas scenes that Adepo previously told ComicBook.com were some of his favorite of the series.

"I have to say Vegas," Adepo said when asked about his favorite moments and scenes from the series. "Vegas looks awesome. I mean, that wasn't Larry's natural destination, but I remember filming a lot of the scenes and like they would call cut and I'd be like 'Man, this place looks pretty badass.'"

He continued, "You know, it was cool to witness and again, it's another testament to the work the crew did in building these grand sets that just help you kind of just jump into this world and just believe it. Like, you can lose yourself in the character because you're in it. So, it was really cool to see. I have to say, it's one of my favorite scenes to witness that I wasn't necessarily super a part of."

Read on for photos from the penultimate episode, "The Stand".

The first seven episodes of The Stand are now streaming on CBS All Access. new episodes arrive every Thursday.