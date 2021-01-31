The Stand: Jovan Adepo Reveals His Favorite Scenes in The Series

✖

This week's episode of The Stand was a major turning point for the CBS All Access series. With only two episodes remaining, this week's "The Walk" saw the leaders of the Boulder Free Zone -- Stu Redman (James Marsden), Glen Bateman (Greg Kinnear), Ray Brentner (Irene Bedard), and Larry Underwood (Jovan Adepo) -- depart for Randall Flagg's (Alexander Skarsgard) New Vegas. For viewers, it's visually a strikingly different location with its haunting mix of glitz and horror. And for Adepo, the Vegas scenes in the series were his favorite because of the sets that bring the whole location to life.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Adepo praised the crew's work in building Flagg's Vegas in such a way that made it easy to believe and lose yourself in.

"I have to say Vegas," Adepo said when asked about his favorite moments and scenes from the series. "Vegas looks awesome. I mean, that wasn't Larry's natural destination, but I remember filming a lot of the scenes and like they would call cut and I'd be like 'Man, this place looks pretty badass.'"

He continued, "You know, it was cool to witness and again, it's another testament to the work the crew did in building these grand sets that just help you kind of just jump into this world and just believe it. Like, you can lose yourself in the character because you're in it. So, it was really cool to see. I have to say, it's one of my favorite scenes to witness that I wasn't necessarily super a part of."

The scenes in Vegas are a stark contrast to what Adepo said was the most challenging thing about making the series for him: a scene early in the series that required Adepo to be submerged in water and also work with rats for Larry's sewer escape from New York.

"The most difficult part I would have to say is one particular sequence which was the sewer experience in my journey through New York. That was a tough one because it was incredibly exhausting to shoot just being like almost completely submerged underwater," Adepo said. "Then just like dealing with the rats and having to kind of get them, I mean, it's a matter of them being like performers in the scene as well. So, they have to do what we need them to do when we need them to do it or we're going to be doing it all day long. So, we spent like three or four days on that sequence alone, and then we're on to the rest of the episode. So that was probably one of the tougher ones just off of the kind of build and choreography of it all. I would have to say that comes to mind like right away."

