The Stand: How "the House of the Dead" Differs From Stephen King's Book

The fourth episode of The Stand debuted on CBS All Access Thursday and moved the story forward a great deal with the introduction of a couple of new, but key, characters, as well as advanced Randall Flagg's plot against Mother Abagail and the Boulder Free Zone. While the nine-part limited series is largely a faithful adaptation of Stephen King's epic novel of the same name, this episode also contained some significant differences from the page to the screen and we're breaking down some of the major ones we spotted as the story deepens.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of The Stand, "The House of the Dead", below. If you haven't seen the episode or are unfamiliar with King's novel, now would be a good time to turn back.

This week, viewers see Nadine begin to fulfill the task given to her by Randall Flagg by recruiting Harold to his cause. At the same time, the episode also sees the introduction of Dayna Jurgens as well as how she comes to be part of the group in Boulder as well as Julie Lawry, a character who will factor in a bit later in the story. The episode more fully reveals Nadine's role in things, and begins to touch on some of the complexity of the character, something Heard previously spoke about with ComicBook.com

"What I think is so interesting about Nadine is you don't know how to define her. No one knows how to define her, probably least of all herself," Heard said. "She is struggling with a dark past, a lot of secrets, and a very very complicated dynamic with a supernatural force. And while she is presented with for the first time perhaps love and humanity in the form of the relationship she's been able to form since meeting Larry and coming into the Boulder Free Zone, she's ultimately a tragic character in that you realize she's being presented with this reality almost too late. She's almost discovering this on the last step of a very long path and there's something tragic and I don't know, heartbreaking about that because we see that, despite her complications, she ultimately is a lonely person who is reaching out for connections and love and for a character that's only motivated by that love.'

Heard continued, "And it's kind of heartbreaking when she meets the end she does and I don't want to give anything away, but Nadine is my favorite character in this, certainly one of the best female roles I have read or met and that I know of in that she is not easy to define as a bad guy or a good guy. She's complicated and she's ultimately a tragic character."

So, how did the series change things up as compared to the book in "The House of the Dead"? Read on for the biggest changes we spotted but keep in mind that this adaptation of The Stand is based upon The Complete and Uncut Edition of the book so that's the baseline we're using for our comparison.