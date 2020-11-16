New The Stand Promo Pits The Dark Man Against The Prophet

Stephen King fans got our first look at the upcoming TV series adaptation of The Stand last month, with an all-new promo teasing the massive showdown between the forces of good and evil before the series debuts on CBS All Access on December 17th. King's massive blend of fantasy, horror, and sci-fi previously earned a four-part adaptation in the '90s, with this new adaptation offering a production value that dwarfs its predecessor, while the new adaptation even features all-new content written by King himself. Check out the new promo above and tune in to the premiere of The Stand on December 17th on CBS All Access.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Heather Graham, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård, Greg Kinnear, and Whoopi Goldberg all star in the new series. Josh Boone serves as the showrunner of the adaptation.

The new series comes from director Josh Boone, with King previously teasing what made him so excited for this vision of his iconic storyline.

“I like [showrunner] Josh Boone’s work, I actually worked with him on his first feature,” King shared on the Post Mortem Podcast. “And then he did The Fault in Our Stars, which I thought showed his grasp of the medium. And I like him a lot. I like his reach… his ambition for [The Stand]. Really the thing I’m most excited about is, first of all, we’ve got two more hours to tell the story. And second, we’re free of all those things that held us back with [the original mini-series]. Not only is the budget bigger… we’re free… in terms of language, in terms of violence… in a way that we weren’t with the original.”

