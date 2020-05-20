The Stand: First Look at Stephen King TV Adaptation Released

The run of live-action Stephen King adaptations that has dominated the world of entertainment is set to continue later this year, with the release of The Stand on CBS All Access. This big budget TV adaptation will dive into King's popular 1978 novel, which is more timely in 2020 than everyone would have hoped. The Stand follows the story of a global pandemic that wipes out the majority of life on Earth, save for a fraction of the population. Those that are left are faced with the choice of acting for themselves and simply doing whatever they want now that no rules are in place, or working together for the sake of others.

The timing may not be great for The Stand, giving the current state of the world, but fans of the book remain excited to see how the adaptation plays out on TV. On Wednesday morning, King readers everywhere were treated to the first look at The Stand thanks to a spread of new photos released on Vanity Fair.

These new photos share looks at characters played by stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, Owen Teague, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Heather Graham, and Nat Wolff.

From the looks of these images, The Stand will be as grand and high-stakes as the book it was based on, which is enough to excited King and TV fans alike. Take a look at all of the new photos below!