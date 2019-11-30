The Suicide Squad Star Pete Davidson Reportedly Forcing Fans to Sign NDA Before Shows

Come 2021, comedian Pete Davidson will officially join the world of superhero cinema with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Until then, the funnyman will keep busy with his role on Saturday Night Live while touring the country with his standup comedy routine, the latter, of which, has started causing a bit of a stir. According to recent reports (via Consequence of Sound), the comedian is now requiring those who attend his live shows to sign a hefty non-disclosure agreement, requiring those who sign to pay upwards of $1 million should they be found to be in violation of the agreement.

Due to the emergence of social media, more comedians have started moving towards such arrangements, though Davidson’s NDA might stand out as one of the harshest. Amongst other rules, the agreement prohibits showgoers from discussing any of the jokes or content of the live shows on social media platforms. That also means that no one is able to take photos or videos of the event they’re attending.

On top of that, the NDA — first posted to Facebook by Stacy Young — states those who sign “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means in any form whatsoever…” Other comedians who have taken similar steps in the past months include Louis C.K. and Dave Chapelle.

Joining Davidson in The Suicide Squad include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

