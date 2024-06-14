The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Says Reality Series "Ups the Ante" in Season 3

The Traitors is coming back for a third season and production is already underway in the Scottish Highlands. An all-star cast has been tapped for the new installment of Peacock's hit series and, of course, devilishly handsome host Alan Cumming is returning to run another new game of betrayal and deceit. Season 2 of The Traitors found a way to up the ante from Season 1, doing things like bringing in an all-reality TV cast and adding bigger twists later in the game. According to Cumming, Season 3 is raising the bar even higher.

"Having the freedom to push the boundaries like we've been doing, that's made it really exciting," Cumming told EW. "It's great to see that working — with viewers' interest in the show — so that when we come back to it each season, we kind of up the ante a bit more."

Cumming went on to say that Season 3 of The Traitors will introduce more twists and challenges for the contestants. In turn, that provides more challenges for him as a host, a job he wasn't initially sure he wanted to take.

"This season's very different, it's got a whole new series of challenges for me as well as for the contestants," he explained. "I'm still working on it all. I don't feel I've got it all figured out. I didn't quite understand why they wanted me to do it. But I met with them and I realized that it was because they wanted me to be theatrical and camp, to play this larger-than-life character, and create the mood of the whole show. Once I understood that, I was really on board."

The Traitors Season 3 Cast

Another way in which The Traitors is going even bigger in Season 3 is with a cast that's filled to the brim with reality TV talent. Rob Mariano, better known as Boston Rob, is one of the most iconic reality TV personalities of all time, and he's one of four former Survivor players entering the castle this season. Mariano is joined by fellow Survivor winners Jeremy Collins and Tony Vlachos (a two-time winner), as well as one of the most popular Survivor players in years, Carolyn Wiger.

Nikki Garcia, better known as WWE's Nikki Bella, is also participating in The Traitors this season, along with Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, Bob the Drag Queen, and widely despised Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. You can check out the full cast below!