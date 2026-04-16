The Truth Behind A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2 Filming Cancellation Revealed

There’s good news for fans of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO’s latest Game of Thrones spinoff proved to be another big success for the franchise, having been well received by critics and audiences alike. What’s more, a second season had been confirmed even before the first had debuted, with an expected release date sometime in 2027. Filming started back in December 2025, which was a good sign of it avoiding the huge streaming gaps that have plagued so many shows, including House of the Dragon Season 3.

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Things had seemingly taken a step backwards earlier this week, however, when reports from Canary Islands-based publication Atlantico Hoy revealed that floods in the area had forced HBO to shutdown production on the series. This quickly led to a lot of rumors that filming had been cancelled, and that its 2027 release date was being thrown into question. Thankfully, that is not the case: Polygon has since reported that sources close to the production have said while there have been some temporary suspensions due to the weather, “nothing has impacted the long-term schedule of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ rollout.” Phew!

Image via HBO

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 remains on track for its 2027 release plan. Given filming had started back in December, then a lot of the series should have already been filmed, albeit it would’ve been interrupted by marketing and press tours for the release of the first season. Season 1 was in production for three months, so the second installment has already surpassed that timeframe, and likely means the shutdowns, while certainly unfortunate, shouldn’t have a major impact on the timeline of things.

Still, it’s a relief to hear a clearer update after the reports of flooding that things remain well on target. While the idea of a major streaming show returning each year is now something of a novel concept, it’ll be particularly helpful for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Those annual releases helped establish Game of Thrones, and with such a young star in Egg actor Dexter Sol Ansell, the faster they can turn seasons around, the better, since the character doesn’t age too much between George R.R. Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

There is a slightly cruel irony behind Season 2 being disrupted by flooding: the show will be adapting The Sworn Sword, which takes place at the time of a great drought in Westeros, something that is actually a major driving force in the story, as Dunk and Egg become embroiled in a petty feud between a landed knight and a lady over a local stream. Hopefully, things will be back on track sooner rather than later, and we’ll get the second season in a similar release window to Season 1. The show was a breath of fresh air for the Game of Thrones franchise, and it’s return is highly anticipated.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.

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