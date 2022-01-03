The Umbrella Academy: Ritu Arya on Developing Her Character More in Season 3

In the Season 2 finale of The Umbrella Academy, it’s revealed that Lila Pitts is a long-lost sibling of the Hargreeves children, one of the forty-three children born on the same day without explanation and that the Handler had her parents killed in order to take Lila for herself. It’s a major revelation for the character and with Season 3 of the popular Netflix series coming up, Ritu Arya says she’s looking forward to seeing Lila developed further.

Speaking with ComicBook.com while doing press for the film Red Notice last year, Arya spoke a bit about the series, saying that she had fun delving deeper into Lila as a character as well as deeper into her relationships.

“I hope that the audience enjoys seeing Lila sort of developed further down the line, seeing more of her,” Arya said. “I hope that it’s going to be fun to watch. I really had fun filming it and delving deeper into her character more and her relationships with the family more. So, I hope that comes across.”

At this point, not a lot is really known about the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Last fall, Netflix confirmed that the series would return at some point in 2022, but a date has not yet been revealed. Last week, on New Year’s Day, new posters for the upcoming season were released featuring The Sparrow Academy, the rival group that was introduced at the end of season two of the series. Netflix previously confirmed the new cast members that would be playing the Sparrows as well as their characters, which are featured in the posters.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Min, Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). Joining the cast as The Sparrow Academy are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

