Umbrella Academy Season 3 Teaser Confirms 2022 Release Date

Netflix has released the teaser for The Umbrella Academy Season 3, along with a confirmation that the next chapter of the series in 2022. That will be some welcome news to fans of Umbrella Academy, who have been waiting for the series to come back ever since Season 2 dropped us on a massive cliffhanger last summer. As you can in the teaser trailer footage over on Netflix, Umbrella Academy Season 3 will see the titular squad go up against the alternate-universe rivals, The Sparrow Academy. The living artwork style is classic Umbrella Academy and should create all the hype Netflix needs at this point.

Here is the information that Netflix released about this Umbrella Academy Season 3 teaser:

“On October 1, fans and users will be able to view a special message on Netflix.com/UmbrellaAcademy under the “Trailers and More” section. – Via that video, we’ll confirm two things: 1) The third season of The Umbrella Academy will take place at the “Hotel Oblivion.” As many fans know, Hotel Oblivion is also the name of the third volume of the Umbrella Academy comics; and 2) Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere in 2022.” –Netflix

The Umbrella Academy season 2 saw the dysfunctional family of heroes go back into the past in order to avoid armageddon in their primary timeline. After going on very different life journeys in the turbulent era of 1960s America, the team reunited to battle the Commission and its scheming Handler, in order to save the timeline. That mission was only half accomplished, though; when the Umbrella Academy tried to return to the modern era, they found it had been irreparably altered, and their “father” Reginald Hargreeves” had instead raised 5 very different superpowered kids born on the same day, one floating (seemingly sentient) cube, and their dead brother Ben very much alive (and in very Goth style). Fans of the original Umbrella Academy comic have been eager to see this Sparrow Academy storyline adapted for the TV series – and are eager to see all the surprising ways Netflix does it differently.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Min, Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). Joining the cast as The Sparrow Academy are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will stream on Netflix in 2022.