The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Blooper Reel Released by Netflix

It was announced last month that The Umbrella Academy would be returning to Netflix for a fourth and final season. The third season had success on the streaming site and was met with mostly positive reviews from fans. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the newest season a 4 out of 5 and called it the "weakest season of a still-great series." Currently, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, is taking place and the streaming site is sharing fun content from their best shows and movies. For fans of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix just dropped a blooper reel from the third season.

"Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. Watch the Umbrella Academy Season 3 full Blooper reel here. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is streaming only on Netflix," Netflix wrote on YouTube. You can check out the clip below:

Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy, recently spoke with our sister site PopCulture.com about returning to the series for one final season.

"It's bittersweet," Raver-Lampman explained. "I'm going to be so sad to say goodbye to these characters and I'm already dreading the last day on set. I'm going to be a wreck, but I also feel really grateful that we know that it's our last season. That we get to not take a moment of being together for the last time for granted. We get to give these characters and the fans of the show an ending that they all deserve because a lot of shows don't get that opportunity and so I think we all are feeling very, very lucky to get to go back to Toronto and film one more time and to tie it off with a very dysfunctional, but pretty bow I'm sure."

Raver-Lampman will reprise her role in the show's fourth season alongside co-stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman previously said. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.