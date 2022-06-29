The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Explains Why Jeremy Renner's Song Was Included in Season 3

After a two-year wait, the third season of The Umbrella Academy hit Netflix last week and saw the return of the Hargreeves family as well as their new counterparts, The Sparrow Academy. There were a lot of surprises in the new season, including one very unexpected song choice. The season featured Marvel star Jeremy Renner's cover of "House of the Rising Sun." Recently, The Umbrella Academy's showrunner, Steve Blackman, chatted with Polygon and explained the choice to use Renner's version of the song.

"I needed a different version of it, and there's a thousand different versions of that song," Blackman explained. "But Jeremy Renner's had a really interesting ending; the way he brought out the sort of final bit of the song really worked with what Viktor was doing. [...] It resonated with me in my mind of what the emotional place was."

As for the future of The Umbrella Academy, Blackman recently spoke with The Wrap about Season Four plans.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman revealed. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

The Umbrella Academy's new season sees the return of Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargereves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). As for the Sparrow Academy, the new members are played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.