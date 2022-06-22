The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Includes a Jeremy Renner Song

Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season three follow! Fans of the Netflix adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic series have gotten used to an eclectic and amazing soundtrack each season of the series, and Umbrella Academy season 3 is no different. Ranging from Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" in the opening episode to Nelly's "Ride Wit Me," there's countless unexpected songs that appear in the new season, but perhaps none more than a cover by Marvel star Jeremy Renner. As some may not know, Renner has released two EPs of music and countless other singles, some of them originals and others covers, and one of these appears in the new season.

In episode four of season three, some major revelations occur in the beginning and end of the episode and they're both choreographed in a way to a specific song. At the start of the episode we see what happened to Harlan Cooper and his mother Sissy in-between the seasons, watching Harlan grow up, Sissy attempt other relationships, the pair move around, and frankly none of it work out. The events of this sequence are set to The Animals' "House of the Rising Son," culminating in Harlan reacting poorly, and using his new powers (which are similar to Viktor's) to devastating effect.

With the episode having confirmed that the mysterious Lester Pocket is actually the grown up Harlan, the end of the episode reveals that he was responsible for another central mystery of the show's new season, who killed the mothers of The Umbrella Academy? The team is already aware that all of their mothers died in this timeline and thus none of them were born, triggering the world-ending stakes this season, but episode 3.04 reveals that Harlan's powers lashing out upon his mother's death is what killed the moms of all the Umbrellas.

To bring it all full circle, and perhaps to draw unintentional laughter from the audience, this jarring sequence of the Umbrella's moms dying in violent fashion is scored by Jeremy Renner's cover of "House of the Rising Son." Should you have a curious fascination about just what that sounds like, you can listen to it here. There's plenty of other surprise musical selections for the new season, we've compiled the complete list of the new season's songs as well.

All three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.