The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teases New Villains & New Faces

There are some new faces in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, even if some of those new faces are dead faces. As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) make their way from France to England to find a way across the Atlantic Ocean, the duo will somehow wind up in Spain. But first, they’ll encounter a seemingly friendly survivor in London (played by The Office UK star and co-creator Stephen Merchant) and then groups of seemingly unfriendly survivors in Spain: a pack of ax-wielding bikers who look straight out of Mad Max, and skull-clad Viking types on horseback.

“It’s not so great out there in the world,” Daryl says in the footage before readying a rifle in what appears to be a raid on a Spanish village.

Here’s the bare-bones logline: “Season three will follow Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

“The characters should not settle down. It should be a road show. They have to keep moving [to return home],” showrunner David Zabel told The Hollywood Reporter about the London and Spain-set Daryl Dixon season 3. “At the end of season two, they’re going somewhere. We don’t know exactly where, and it’s not a direct line to the next place they go. But the idea is to keep the characters struggling and striving to get home and moving.”

After spending the first two seasons in France, Zabel said of exploring other cultures through the zombie apocalypse lens, “That’s going to be so exciting for reinventing the show. It felt like all signs pointed toward us continuing to move and get to the next place. In seasons five and six, it could be a different place. They’ll keep moving until they get home!”

Season 3 was based in Madrid, with extensive location shooting in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

AMC already announced that Walking Dead Universe newcomers Eduardo Noriega (The Devil’s Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) have been cast as series regulars, in addition to Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies). Also cast in undisclosed roles: Greta Fernández (Los Bárbaros), Gonzalo Bouza (That Dirty Black Bag), Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman (And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead), and Cuco Usín (Kaos).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 airs this fall on AMC and AMC+.