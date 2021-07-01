The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Date: Final Season Coming to Comic-Con

✖

The Walking Dead is coming to Comic-Con. Ahead of summer's two-part premiere of the eleventh and final season of the AMC zombie drama, the network released a series of teasers revealing a New World Order and an August 22 return date for the extended Season 11 spanning 24 episodes. As part of the ongoing 11 Weeks of Reveals Until Season 11 of The Walking Dead, AMC has scared up first-look photos, an official Season 11A synopsis, titles of the first eight episodes of the half-season, and a two-parter teaser before the epic end begins. It all leads to a trailer reveal during San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021.

Executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang confirms on Twitter Season 11 of The Walking Dead won't reveal its first trailer until Comic-Con@Home, the online-only event taking place July 23-25. Only a partial TV schedule has been published at the time of press on Thursday, but AMC's Walking Dead Universe panels traditionally take over Hall H on the Fridays of Comic-Con weekend — indicating a trailer date of Friday, July 23.

AMC Networks' virtual panels from this year's online Comic-Con will be available to AMC+ subscribers the day after as part of the streamer's Comic-Con on AMC+ package. Panel info, including start time and guest list, is TBA.

The Comic-Con on AMC+ package includes the previously announced exclusives The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of fan-favorite episodes premiering July 8, and The Walking Dead: Origins, a series of specials recounting the journeys of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride) ahead of their return in The Walking Dead Final Season: Part I on August 22. Origins premieres with "Daryl's Story" on July 15 and airs weekly on Thursdays through August 5.

In Season 11:

Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.