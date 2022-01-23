Lauren Ridloff Is Back as Connie in New Walking Dead Image

Lauren Ridloff is back on the Connie beat when The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with eight new episodes February 20 on AMC. After surviving the cave-in​ that trapped her among Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) walker horde in Season 10, Connie collapsed and was found by helpful stranger Virgil (Kevin Carroll) in “A Certain Doom.” (Ridloff was away in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the speedy superhero Makkari in Eternals.) Connie appeared for the first time this season in Episode 6, “On the Inside,” escaping the creepy crawling Ferals before reuniting with her sister Kelly (Angel Theory) and returning to Alexandria… just as the community came under attack by walkers during a violent storm.

In a new image from Part 2 of The Final Season, Connie presses on when the Alexandrians arrive at the Commonwealth in the aftermath of the Whisperer War and their war with the Reapers​.

“It was so great to have Lauren Ridloff back finally,” showrunner Angela Kang said on The Walking Dead: Episode Insider. “We’ve been planning for a long time to bring her back in [‘On the Inside’], and we’d sort of shaped the story and wanted to give her a big re-entry into the show.”

But that big re-entry means big consequences: according to Ridloff, Connie comes out of the cave a changed person.

“One thing that is quite clear is that Connie has changed, also,” Ridloff previously told Decider when asked if Connie’s return to Alexandria might reignite “sparks” with prospective romantic interest Daryl (Norman Reedus), changed by a fight with former flame​ Leah (Lynn Collins). “She’s in a different place mentally, as opposed to before the cave. And now when she actually, finally reunites with part of her group, her sister specifically.”

Ridloff continued, “So I do think that Connie now has some PTSD that she’s dealing with, and she needs to deal with that first and how that actually affects her and her relationships, whether it be with Daryl or her reentering into that community again. So only time will tell.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC. New episodes will continue to be available one week early beginning February 13 on AMC+.



