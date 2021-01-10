The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Extras Will Be Streaming Exclusives on AMC+

✖

The Walking Dead behind-the-scenes content and other extras will be available exclusively to AMC+ streaming subscribers, including special features taking viewers inside the six new episodes extending season 10 in February. These previously announced episodes, which begin airing on television starting February 28, will debut early every Thursday on AMC+ beginning February 25. Subscribers to the AMC+ premium streaming bundle will unlock ad-free access to the first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 and recent episodes of spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond, in addition to streaming-exclusive bonus content that will be available starting in February.

Content available now on AMC+ includes the first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead season 10; The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries, a re-watch of the season with never-before-seen interviews from the cast and creators; the first seven episodes of Fear season 6; the 10-episode first season of World Beyond; and the streaming exclusive Walking Dead Holiday Special that debuted in December with Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

Starting in February, streaming exclusives will include The Walking Dead: Making the Extended 10th Season and Season 10 New Episodes with AMC+ Exclusive Episode Insiders. The six new episodes will air without extras on the AMC network on Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c starting February 28.

The #TWDU is coming in strong for 2021. Here’s everything to look out for. #TWDFamily. pic.twitter.com/iJX1W5ZEgZ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 8, 2021

"Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle," reads a synopsis for The Walking Dead extended season 10. "Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde."

The synopsis continues, "In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

The six episodes feature cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, and more. Previously announced new guest stars this season include Robert Patrick, Okea Eme-Akwari, Lynn Collins, Miles Mussenden, Rodney Rowland, and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.