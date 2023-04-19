The Walking Dead Cast Reunites to Promote New TWD Spinoffs

It's a Walking Dead family reunion. Former The Walking Dead castmates Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) appeared together at the AMC Networks upfronts Tuesday night in New York City, months after the zombie drama wrapped its eleventh and final season in November. The stars reunited to support their Walking Dead Universe spin-off shows: Cohan and Morgan's NYC-set The Walking Dead: Dead City; Reedus' French solo outing The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon; and Lincoln and Gurira's six-episode series The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said in January that following the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead, the three new spin-off shows would usher in the "next phase" of AMC's Walking Dead Universe that began with the since-ended flagship series in 2010.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," McDermott said during the company's presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year."

McDermott continued: "This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will air its final 12 episodes across two parts, beginning with the six-episode part one May 11th on AMC+ and May 14th on AMC, and The Walking Dead: Dead City will follow with its first six episodes on June 18th. Later in 2023, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's first six episodes will air as will Fear's final six episodes, followed by The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne in 2024. Also announced to be in development is the new short-form scripted series tentatively titled More Tales From the TWDU, which comes after one-season episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead debuted its six episodes last summer.

