New Walking Dead Universe Short Form Series Ordered at AMC

AMC Networks is telling more bite-sized Tales of the Walking Dead. The cabler on Monday announced More Tales From the TWDU (working title), a new six-part short-form scripted series set in the expanding world of The Walking Dead Universe. Scott M. Gimple — the chief creative officer of AMC's TWD Universe who co-created limited series spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the six-episode anthology spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead — is overseeing the project for AMC's Content Room.

The network's production arm for digital originals is behind the Emmy-nominated short-form series Cooper's Bar, starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn; the animated prequel series Better Call Saul Presents: Slippin' Jimmy; and Bottomless Brunch at Colman's, the virtual talk show hosted by Fear the Walking Dead's Colman Domingo. In November, AMC's Content Room teamed with Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort for TV ads timed to The Walking Dead series finale that resurrected four dead characters: Andrea (Laurie Holden), Milton (Dallas Roberts), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh), and Gareth (Andrew West).

More Tales From the TWDU follows Tales of the Walking Dead, which premiered last summer on AMC and AMC+ as an episodic anthology consisting of six self-contained episodes set within the walker apocalypse. One episode fleshed out the origin story of Alpha of the Whisperers (The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton) while others introduced all-new characters played by Walking Dead Universe newcomers like Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, and Anthony Edwards.

Gimple has said a potential second season of Tales would bring back old characters who lived and died on The Walking Dead, revealing in a recent interview that Tales "didn't end on this cliffhanger where you've gotta get back to that. It's an anthology show. So, I'm hoping that we can get back to it, but it's probably gonna be catch-all as catch can, as far as within all the other shows." The focus now is on the three new series spinning out of the flagship: The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

More Tales is not the TWD Universe's first short-form series: since 2011, AMC has expanded the franchise's lore with webisode series like The Walking Dead: Torn Apart, a prequel about the bicycle walker that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) encounters in the show's pilot episode, and the prequels The Walking Dead: Cold Storage, The Walking Dead: The Oath, and The Walking Dead: Red Machete.

From Fear the Walking Dead, AMC aired the 16-part mini-series Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462 and Fear the Walking Dead: Passage, releasing the mini-chapters online and in-between commercial breaks on the AMC channel. More recently, the digital original prequel Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water streamed exclusively on AMC+ before the six-part AMC Digital Exclusive was made available to watch online without a subscription.

Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season premieres May 14th on AMC, followed by Maggie and Negan spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18th and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is scheduled to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

