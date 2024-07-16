Netflix is taking a bigger bite out of The Walking Dead Universe. The streamer has announced that 15 AMC-aired shows — including the Walking Dead spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — will eventually migrate to the service starting next month. All 11 seasons of AMC’s flagship Walking Dead series, which ran for 177 episodes between 2010 and 2022, are already available to stream on Netflix.

Fear and Daryl Dixon are among the series that will head to Netflix on August 19th, with Dead City and The Ones Who Live arriving on the platform on January 13th, 2025. All together, 32 seasons of AMC programming will be available to Netflix subscribers for one year under the new deal.



AMC Shows New on Netflix August 2024

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 1

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 1

Monsieur Spade Season 1

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3

Dark Winds Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London Seasons 1-2

Into the Badlands Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F*** Himself Seasons 1-2

Preacher Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag Season 1

The Terror Season 1



AMC Shows New on Netflix January 2025



The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1



Currently, all Walking Dead shows with the exception of theoriginal are available to stream on AMC+. The Netflix-AMC deal does notinclude two-season limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond or the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which are carried on AMC’s own streaming service.

Last year, AMC Networks sent seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and other AMC shows to Max (formerly HBO Max) for a 60-day period. The “AMC+ Picks on Max” hub gave Max subscribers access to more than 200 episodes from seven AMC Networks series at no additional charge and drove viewership on AMC+.

“This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of thevast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearlyrepresented,” Kristin Dolan, chief executive officer of AMC Networks, said in astatement. “These curated titles are also being strategically windowedto drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on ourdirect-to-consumer and partner platforms. We believe this significantexpansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership andengagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in ouraward-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across ourdistribution ecosystem.”

As part of that strategy, fans will have time to binge the six-episode first season of Daryl Dixon ahead of the Sept. season premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD (and on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage) and ComicBook.com’s SDCC hub for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.