AMC Networks Boss: The Walking Dead Universe Will “Live for a Long Time”

There’s a lot of life left in The Walking Dead Universe. AMC Networks interim CEO Matthew Blank says the live-action Walking Dead franchise, which spawned two spinoffs with at least two more on the way, will “live for a long time” as the universe expands on television and on movie screens. 2022 marks the end of AMC’s flagship zombie drama The Walking Dead — returning with Part 2 of its expanded, 24-episode Final Season in February — and the beginning of the previously announced anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Coming to life this summer on the network and on AMC+, Tales could “bring a whole new generation of Walking Dead fans into the universe,” Blank said Monday at the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (via The Hollywood Reporter). The series, created by TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple with Walking Dead franchise veteran Channing Powell serving as showrunner, sees the return of past characters to the franchise with stories set across the decade-long zombie apocalypse.

Along with the final 16 episodes of The Walking Dead, anthology series Tales is part of an AMC lineup that is “probably the strongest schedule we have had in several years.” Reaffirming AMC’s commitment to its flagship franchise, Blank said of The Walking Dead Universe, “This is a franchise that is going to live for a long time.”

Blank’s comments come a day after AMC officially renewed Fear the Walking Dead for Season 8, with series regular Kim Dickens reprising her role as Madison Clark. The second half of Season 7 and the first half of Season 8 air next year on the network.

Spinning out of The Walking Dead is the untitled spinoff featuring the Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) characters, both fan-favorites on the flagship series since its first season in 2010. Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang also returns for that series set for 2023.

Also in development is the first Walking Dead Movie. Originally announced by Gimple as a trilogy that would air as AMC Original movies on the network, AMC Studios and Skybound Entertainment are teaming with Universal Pictures to bring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) back to the universe — this time in movie theaters. The untitled movie from Gimple and Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman reunites Rick and Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and will reveal what happens after their fateful helicopter flight to a new corner of the zombie apocalypse.

Two-season limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the Gimple and Matt Negrete co-created spinoff that aired a total 20 episodes, ended on Sunday with what was the first-ever series finale for the Walking Dead Universe. The series ended with a post-credits epilogue bringing new life to the decade-old universe.

