Who Lives and Who Dies on The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Final Episode

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s TWD: World Beyond, “The Last Light.” It’s the end — and a new beginning — for “The Endlings” on the series finale of spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In the final episode of the two-season limited event series, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett’s (Alexa Mansour) 1,100-mile journey concludes as the sisters, along with friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), wage war against Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civic Republic Military. After uncovering the mysterious Major General Beale’s plot to wipe out Portland and 87,000 survivors, “The Last Light” unites the group one last time in their fateful fight for the future.

Here’s how their stories end on The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hope

The Bennetts’ rebellion helps geneticist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) and a team of scientists escape the Civic Republic Research Facility with a decade’s worth of research that could eliminate empties as a threat. After holing up in an abandoned shopping center near Cornell University, Hope and her father work together to further promising research on yeast-based decay.

Iris

Already determined to stop the CRM even before they gunned down boyfriend Percy (Ted Sutherland), Iris decides to leave with a group of Indira’s (Anna Khaja) people from The Perimeter. Having grown into a confident leader and fighter, Iris will lead the way, her group traveling to Oregon to warn the Portland survivors with a promise to return with reinforcements.

Elton

Without his TuffyStitch suit — “kids wear ’em, can’t tear ’em” — Elton loses an arm saving Hope from a walker’s bite but recovers after amputation. No longer believing they’re the last generation, Elton documents the journey of “The Endlings” in a book as he travels with Indira’s daughter Asha (Madelyn Kientz) to Portland.

Silas

Silas splits off from his friends to help Huck (Annet Mahendru) and her ex-soldier husband Dennis (Maximilian Osinski) make it to the Civic Republic and warn its civilians about what the military has been doing outside their walls. When Jadis sends CRM forces after the insurgents, Silas is arrested and shipped off to join the military at the CR.

Huck

At the Culling Facility where Dennis worked with Silas, Huck rigs C-4 to blow the green liquid chlorine gas the military plans to use in a chemical strike against Portland. Stabbed with a kill stick in her duel with Jadis, Huck succumbs to her wounds just as her father’s gold watch triggers a timer — detonating explosives and destroying the gas.

Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek

Kublek (Julia Ormond) learns of her daughter’s death at the Civic Republic. Staff Sargeant Jennifer “Huck” Mallick was a “traitor” to the CR, says Jadis, accusing Kublek of treason. Wielding an arrest warrant signed by Major General Beale, Jadis orders Kublek remanded to the Health and Welfare Complex to be tried for Article 94 of the Uniform Code of Civic Republic Military Justice.

Felix and Will

Felix (Nico Tortorella) kills CRM Lieutenant Frank Newton (Robert Palmer Watkins) when Will (Jelani Alladin) and Leo escort the escaping scientists to safety. Settling down, Felix and Will hold hands — their embrace revealing tattooed wedding bands on their ring fingers.

Dennis

About to succumb to his gunshot wound, Dennis witnesses the flume of green gas signaling Huck’s death. The couple was never making it to the CR. A dead man walking, Dennis convinces Silas to kill him — making it look like Silas wasn’t part of the insurgency. Silas tearfully pulls the trigger and shoots Dennis in the head.

Jadis

After killing Huck and arresting Kublek, Jadis says she had to win for the Civic Republic: “We are the last light of the world.” She’s more committed than ever to the CR and the CRM, a mission made possible by trading them Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

“I can help usher in the new world better than you can,” Jadis tells Kublek. “I don’t have friends. I don’t have a child. I have my ambition — and I have the Republic.”

End of series.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and ComicBook’s @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.