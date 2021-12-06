Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Trailer Sets Season 7B Premiere Date

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead, “Padre.” “You have your army. I have mine,” Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warns Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the Season 7B teaser trailer announcing an April 2022 return for Fear the Walking Dead. In the fallout of the nuclear zombie-apocalypse pitting Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia against their former friend, Sunday’s midseason finale, “Padre,” ends with an ailing Alicia promising to take the one thing that matters most to Strand: The Tower. “We’re going to war,” declares Alicia, setting up an explosive second half of Season 7.

AMC Networks announced Season 7B of Fear premieres Sunday, April 17 on AMC, or April 10 on AMC+. The network also confirmed the return of Alicia’s mother Madison Clark, with Kim Dickens appearing in the second half of Season 7 before continuing as a series regular in Season 8.

Watch the first look at the next eight episodes of Fear in the video player above and read the official Season 7B synopsis below:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand. Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia, now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s (John Glover) former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James), trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

