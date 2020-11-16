Silas Gets Left Behind in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview

A murder suspect is tied up and left behind in the preview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 108, "The Sky Is a Graveyard." In Sunday's "Truth or Dare," a seemingly drunken Silas (Hal Cumpston) was caught red-handed at a bloody crime scene, where Iris (Aliyah Royale) discovered Silas' wrench and the freshly bludgeoned corpse of Tony (Scott Adsit). And his con-man nephew Percy (Ted Sutherland) — who first encountered the group through a grift that saw Tony fake his death with stage makeup — was nowhere to be found, with nothing left behind but a trail of blood pointing towards a busted-out window.

In a trailer for Sunday's episode, Huck (Annet Mahendru) points out Silas was passed out at the scene with his wrench covered in blood. Despite the damning evidence, Iris counters that grifters Tony and Percy must have had enemies who finally caught up with the con men.

As Huck and Felix (Nico Tortorella) weigh their options, Elton (Nicolas Cantu) sneaks away to tell a tied-up Silas that he's going to be left behind. While Silas awaits judgment, we see him struggle to free himself as an empty crawls towards him...

World Beyond viewers are buzzing about the bloody cliffhanger on social media, debating whether it was Silas or the now-missing Percy who murdered Tony. Others floated theories speculating that it's all one big con, with the grifters faking Tony's death and taking off with the book of encrypted codes stolen from the Civic Republic Military.

"It's a little hard to tell, his face is so bashed in, but that is definitely Tony. We see his playing cards scattered around and he's got that bowling shirt happening, so it's definitely him," series co-creator and showrunner Matthew Negrete told EW after 'Truth or Dare.' "It's a decent con, but by all appearances… No, it's Tony."

While the scene looks like Silas "maybe got a little drunk and freaked out a little bit and maybe did some damage," more about what happened in the country club bathroom will come to light in the coming episodes. After "The Sky Is a Graveyard," premiering November 22, World Beyond will air its final two episodes of the season back-to-back on November 29.

"That cliffhanger will be resolved very soon going into the final stretch of episodes," Negrete said. "I think it's everything coming to a head."

