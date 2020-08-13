Seth MacFarlane Producing The Winds of War Limited Series

✖

Seth MacFarlane has had a unique and ever-evolving impact on the world of television, from Family Guy to The Orville. After moving his overall deal from 20th Television to NBC Universal earlier this year, it looks like MacFarlane has found his latest television project. Alongside The Alienist's Seth Fisher, MacFarlane will co-write and executive produce The Winds of War, an upcoming limited series for Universal Content Productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which initially broke the story, it is unclear which network or streaming service the project will ultimately go to.

The limited series will be an adaptation of Herman Wouk's 1971 novel The Winds of War and 1978's War and Remembrance, and will follow the epic story of one American family's turbulent voyage across the continents and across the years that spanned World War II. the book was previously adapted into an 18-hour, seven-part miniseries in 1983, which ultimately was nominated for eleven Emmy Awards.

"I can’t think of a more exciting project with which to launch my creative partnership with UCP than Herman Wouk’s The Winds of War," MacFarlane said in a statement. "I've been a devoted fan of Wouk’s WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today. In my very first meeting with [UCP president] Dawn Olmstead, we connected over this project — I learned that she herself comes from a Naval family — and to bring it to fruition under her stewardship and that of her UCP team will be a perfect fit for all. We can’t wait to get started."

"We are thrilled to announce The Winds of War (and War and Remembrance) as the first of many projects we are developing with Fuzzy Door. This is an epic story of valor, perseverance, survival and family that will be retold through a current lens," Olmstead said. “I’m very excited about our partnership with Seth as he looks to expand his oeuvre in the next phase of his career.”

Erica Huggins, the president of MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door productions, will also executive produce.

"We are thrilled to have our first project with UCP be something that exemplifies Fuzzy Door’s intentions that we are looking to take risks, think outside the box and find stories that are urgent and entertaining,” Huggins added.

