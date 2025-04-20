The X-Files’ Iconic Theme Song Was Made by Accident

Name a more iconic ‘90s television series theme than The X-Files. I bet you can’t. Composer Mark Snow really broke the mold when he realized the program’s unforgettable musical accompaniment. The tune features in all 218 series episodes as well as the two feature films. The opening goes down with programs like The Addams Family and Mission: Impossible as one of the most effective television intros ever composed. What’s fascinating about the X-Files theme music is that it was born of a happy accident and it sounds absolutely nothing like series creator Chris Carter initially envisioned.

During the promotional period for the 2016 reboot/sequel season of the program, Carter and Snow chatted with NPR’s All Things Considered. The pair reflected on their collaboration and how the theme came about.

“So I get the assignment: ‘You’re doing The X-Files,’” Snow explained to the hosts. “I said, ‘Fine,’ you know? It was just another pilot.”

Scoring a Cultural Phenomenon in the Making

Little did Snow know that this was much more than another in a long line of series for which he would compose a score. This was iconic television in the making and Snow’s score would become an integral part of the show’s long-term success.

When Carter first tasked Snow with scoring the pilot, the series creator said that he was after “something that Boy Scouts could hum at the campfire” to scare each other. Carter went on to tell Snow he was looking for something akin to the intro for The Twilight Zone.

“Mark would send me things, and I’d say, ‘Not quite,’” Carter explained of their collaboration. “I said to him, ‘You know, there’s a song that I love — I just love these guitars. Listen to this song, and see if it inspires something.’”

The song Carter had in mind was “How Soon is Now” by The Smiths, a song that would several years later become an integral part of The CW series Charmed, albeit in the form of a cover by the band Love Spit Love.

Despite Carter providing ample references and potential points of inspiration, Snow struck gold completely by accident. He accidentally pressed his elbow on his keyboard with the echo delay engaged, and suddenly, magic was made.

Snow used several different instruments alongside the eerie sound effect but nothing seemed quite right. Then, he tried adding a synthesized whistling sample. Snow’s partner, Glynn, overheard what he was working on and it piqued her curiosity. Glynn laid down some whistling sounds for Snow to work with. The final version of the opening theme that we know and love is comprised of equal parts Glynn and the synth sample.

The Show Went From a Cult Classic to a Smash Hit Over Time

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson toplined the Fox series which lasted from 1993 to 2002 in its inaugural run. The program followed that iconic arc up with a 10th season in 2016 and an 11th season in 2018. The leads play FBI agents assigned to a special department within the Bureau that investigates otherworldly occurrences and various forms of paranormal activity. The program began as a moderate success, scoring well with the coveted 18-49 demographic. However, it took some time for the show to really catch on. By its peak, the program more than caught on; it became a cultural phenomenon with licensed merchandise littering store shelves.

At the peak of X-Files mania, the show was even featured on The Simpsons with Anderson and Duchovny voicing animated versions of their characters. Additionally, several props from the program now live in the National Museum of American History. How many television shows can claim that distinction?

It’s impossible to imagine the show without its unforgettable theme music, and Snow’s intro is inextricably tied to the series’ success. It’s wild to think that the theme we so closely associate with the program came to be by way of a series of happy accidents. However, some of the best creative endeavors are born in the least likely places.

What do you think about the X-Files score and its unorthodox conception? Make sure to let us know by sharing your take in the comments section below!






