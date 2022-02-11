This Is Us Series Finale To Air on May 24

During a press event today, NBC revealed that This Is Us will air its final episode on May 24, 2022. That date had been speculated by fans (it’s where the show lands if it airs all of its remaining episodes without any more hiatus weeks), but nothing had been set in stone until today’s announcement. The announcement came during NBC’s Scripted Press Day, as executive producer Dan Fogelman appeared to discuss the final season alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas. The series, notorious for being a non-stop tear-jerker over the course of the last six years, will resume after the Winter Olympics conclude, with the next episode airing on February 22.

The final season is set to be packed with story, including spending a lot more time in the future than we have in the past, visiting with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) on her death bed and stories with the children and grandchildren of the original cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s gonna deliver. It’s truly, truly going to deliver,” Ventimiglia said told reporters.

Actors and producers alike told reporters that while they are glad to keep to the original six-season plan and go out while the show is still good, the reality of the series ending is starting to hit them as much as it is the fans.

“Right now I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re having a great time… blah, blah, blah!’” Sterling K. Brown recently said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “When it gets to the end, there will be no acting, it’ll be ugly [crying].” He added, “Once we start to get to the last two or three episodes, there will be something that happens that I won’t be able to stop from happening, because I know I’m actually saying goodbye.”

“I do think, as a whole, it will be the most emotional [season],” Chrissy Metz, who was not at today’s event, also recently told Clarkson. “Because we are seeing so much take place, whether it’s with Rebecca or a relationship such as Kate and Toby’s. Also, there’s already heightened emotion because it’s the last season, so I definitely think it will be the most emotional. But also there’s going to be a lot of contentment.”

Producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who worked on This is Us, are already working on their next big project, bringing the Kiefer Sutherland spy series Rabbit Hole to life at Paramount+.