This Scrapped Dexter: Resurrection Storyline Would’ve Totally Changed the Show

Dexter: Resurrection almost gave Dexter a completely new life that would’ve changed the entire show. Back in 2022, it seemed unlikely Michael C. Hall would ever play the Bay Harbor Butcher ever again. The legendary TV serial killer was shot and killed at the end of Dexter: New Blood, a revival series that intended to give a more satisfying end to the character after the original finale failed to please fans. However, as it turns out, New Blood was even more controversial and fans demanded they find a way to unkill him. No one thought it would really happen, but alas, Dexter was indeed resurrected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The creative team behind the show reunited and found a way to bring Dexter back from the dead for the now-highly successful Dexter: Resurrection. Of course, this provided a lot of tricky challenges for everyone involved. Even if you can explain away him getting shot in the chest, what about the public accusations of him being a serial killer? What about the dead cop that laid outside of his empty jail cell? Well, Dexter: Resurrection found a way to hand wave some of that stuff, allowing the writers to focus on telling a new story in the aftermath of New Blood. However, Resurrection went through some big changes during the writing process.

Dexter: Resurrection Almost Gave Dexter a Totally Different Home and Job

dexter: resurrection

In a new interview with Final Draft, showrunner Clyde Phillips and writer/producer Scott Reynolds talked about how they crafted the new series. Amidst all of their stories, they noted one really interesting thing: Showtime had a note that radically changed and arguably improved the series. According to the two creatives, Dexter was originally planned to live in a high-end glass apartment that overlooked New York City and he would’ve been the manager of the building. However, President of Showtime Gary Levine suggested that Dexter live with Blessing, a character that existed elsewhere in this iteration of the series, instead.

“We originally had Dexter in a glass apartment, so you could see the city in the background, and Blessing was part of the story, but they didn’t live together,” said Reynolds. “And it was Gary who said we should put them together. There’s something about the light and the darkness and the way that Dexter can always hear the life upstairs, as he’s living this quiet, dark life down in the basement. It opened up the show in a really remarkable way. So we pivoted. We had great plans for this sort of high-end glass apartment building.”

Reynolds went on to note that this change made the show “ten times better” and that it is important for the writers to be open to these kinds of changes. Of course, this would’ve changed the entire show. Blessing and Dexter’s relationship fuels so much of his development in Dexter: Resurrection, but it also means that Dexter wouldn’t have been an Uber driver. So much of the first season hinges on things happening with and around Blessing, so it would’ve been fascinating to see how different things would’ve been with the original plan.

Ultimately, it all seems to be for the better, though. Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is officially a go, and the writing process is underway as we speak. For those hoping for a summer release like Season 1, don’t hold your breath. Phillips has already noted that Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 will release sometime after the summer because they’re still going to be shooting during that period. Instead, fans should probably expect a fall release next year.

What do you think of this Dexter: Resurrection change? Let me know in the comments!