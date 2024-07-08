Those About to Die Stars Talk Bringing an Epic Story to Life

The all-new series Those About to Die marks one of Peacock’s most ambitious projects to date, which tells a sprawling story about massive battles and gladiatorial combat. While it might be a new foray for the streamer, star of the series Iwan Rheon is relatively familiar with entering a historical epic, having previously starred as Ramsay Bolton for Game of Thrones. With that HBO series being a fantasy world, it still brought in some historical influences, with Rheon expressing that entering Those About to Die felt like an entirely new project though he appreciated the time he got to spend in a world of ruthless combat. Those About to Die premieres on Peacock on July 18th.

“Obviously this is a historical piece, so it’s very much following real events rather than events based on various histories that have been compiled into a fantasy scenario,” Rheon shared with ComicBook of how his new series compared to his previous work. “I guess every character is very, very different. You still approach the basics of the work the same. What does the script say? Try to find what motivates the character and what the truth of the character is. And then you hope for the best after that, really. But I think, obviously, any experience you have always helps. Having had that experience, luckily, I feel very fortunate. I’m quite experienced now as I get on a bit in years. It was good to have done something on quite an epic scale before stepping into this world.”

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

Rheon’s costar Sara Martins went on to detail how the project was appealing both for the spectacle of it but also for the compelling character dynamics.

“When I had to audition, I knew it was for an epic historical fiction, and I was on board already,” Martins detailed. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, yes, let’s do that.’ And then it’s directed by Roland Emmerich and so I wanted to be part of that. I wanted to see that man, how he works, to be part of his universe. Then I got to know more about the character I was auditioning for and the more I was reading, the more I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I know this woman.’”

She continued, “And then, sometimes, you don’t always have everything. But with this show, I did have everything. Working with people you respect, you admire, and you have the chance to have a brilliant character and then you know that it’s going to be beautiful to watch and spectacular. It was ticking all the boxes for me.”

