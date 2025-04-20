Tiffy Time Reigns Supreme as Tiffany Stratton Defeats Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Play video

After weeks of attacking each other in the ring and on the microphone, it was finally time for Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair to face each other one on one at WrestleMania 41, and both superstars delivered in every way. The rivalry has turned more bitter in recent weeks, and that showed throughout the match, as Stratton and Flair were both taking advantage of every weakness they could find. Flair’s knee was hobbled a bit during the match, and Stratton wasted no time targeting it, though Flair 100% returned the favor. After a thrilling sequence of counters and near misses, it was Stratton hitting the prettiest moonsault and getting the win, retaining her WWE Women’s Championship.

Flair was the aggressor at the start, but Stratton quickly responded in kind, and the battle moved outside of the ring. Stratton shoved Flair into the ring post, and then the fight moved back into the ring. Stratton gained the upper hand and slammed her into the corner post before a cover, but Flair kicked out.

Flair got back in the swing of things in the ring and even pulled a Devil’s Kiss ala Stephanie Vaquer, and she was in control of the match at this point. Flair went for a kick but got caught on the ropes and Stratton capitalized, slamming Flair against the ring post and then doing it again in the opposite corner. Flair bought some space with a counter, and then went up top, but Stratton caught her and hit the rolling Senton.

Stratton went for a moonsault but missed, and Flair hit a big kick, only to get rocked with a dropkick into a cover, but Flair kicked out. A bit later, both were on the top rope but Stratton got knocked down, only to recover and dodge a big boot before hitting a spinebuster into a cover, though Flair kicked out.

Flair looked to get control of the match and went up top for what was likely a moonsault, connecting for a crossbody, but Stratton reversed it and almost got the pin. Flair threw Stratton face-first into the ropes and then went up top again, but Stratton caught her and Flair looked like she hurt her knee. Stratton went right at it and damaged it further, but Flair was able to recover and go for a cover, though Stratton kicked out.

Flair then slammed Stratton’s leg against the ring post and did it again to damage her knee. Flair kept targeting the knee by putting the leg on the ropes and stomping on it, and then Flair went for the Figure Four, but Stratton attacked the hurt knee of Flair and broke up the submission.

Flair went for it again, but Stratton then chop-blocked Flair and did even more damage to Flair’s knee. Stratton rolled through with a senton and then went for the moonsault, but Flari had the knees up. While it hurt Stratton, it also hurt Flair, and Stratton kicked out of the pin. Flair went up top, but Stratton met her there, only to get slammed down and then hit with Natural Selection. Flair went for the cover but Stratton kicked out.

Flair taunted Stratton and then chop-blocked her, but when she went for the figure 4 Stratton reversed it. Flari countered as well right after, but missed Stratton and crashed into the turnbuckle. Stratton picked up Flair and whiplashed her into the turnbuckle. Stratton hit a senton and then hit the moonsault into a pin, defeating Flair and retaining her WWE Women’s Championship. You can find the updated results for Night 1 of WrestleMania below.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. War Raiders

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

