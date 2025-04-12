Watch: WWE’s Charlotte Flair Slams Tiffany Stratton Into a Car in Brutal Fight Before SmackDown

SmackDown hadn’t even started before the first fight broke out, as two WWE superstars got into an altercation out in the parking lot. That fight was between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, who have been hot topics since last week’s volatile segment in the ring. Stratton and Flair didn’t wait for the episode to get right back at each other’s throats either, as Flair ambushed Stratton out in the parking lot by her car, and people caught the fight on camera, which you can check out below.

The video (captured by @MUDBOYEZI) shows Flair attacking Stratton after she gets out of her car, and there are two members of security trying to get Flair off of Stratton. Stratton is yelling as Flair is pulled away, but Flair charges back in and gets ahold of Stratton again.

Stratton stumbles to the other side of the car but Flair gets past the other two people and slams Stratton’s face into the car door. After that, Flair is finally pulled away and taken to the arena as Stratton sits on the ground and attempts to recover.

Another angle of the fight is much closer and shows how it all started, and this footage was recorded by @taylorzuczek. This footage also shows what happened after Flair was taken to the arena, as the Street Profits watched the whole fight happen and then walked over to check on Stratton afterward. You can check out the full videos in the posts above.

This comes after a back-and-forth battle last week where the two reportedly went significantly off-script. The segment went from a little all over the place to incredibly personal, as Stratton referenced Flair’s three divorces and Flair responded by saying Stratton’s boyfriend Kaiser was in her DMs.

Since then there’s been several reports about who sent off-script first and how much the two diverted from the script. Many seem to think Flair went off-script first, but then Stratton went personal and Flair responded in kind. Kaiser responded later in the night with a jab at Flair and not being interested, and Flair has since responded as well, though in a matter of doubling down.

This is an interesting way to build on that heat, and it remains to be seen if they will get another longer segment on the microphone before WrestleMania or if we’ll get run-ins and shorter brawls and fights before their Championship match-up.

Right now it’s anyone’s guess as to who leaves WrestleMania as the Champion. You would think Stratton would be the clear favorite to retain her Championship, but as we’ve seen in the past, you just never know when it comes to Charlotte, who could easily end up winning the Title and building upon her already impressive resume.

What do you need to see from this feud before WrestleMania?