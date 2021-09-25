Tiger King 2 Premiere Date Announced During Netflix’s TUDUM

Netflix’s TUDUM event is currently in full swing, and fans of the streaming service have already gotten a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things and more. Next up on the TUDUM docket is news about the recently-announced Tiger King 2. Earlier this week, we learned Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning to direct the Tiger King follow-up, which is expected to put Joe Exotic front and center despite the fact that he is still in jail stemming from legal troubles covered in the first series. According to TUDUM, Tiger King 2 will be hitting the streaming service on November 17th.

You can watch the Tiger King 2 trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to Tiger King 2, fans hoping for more Carole Baskin are going to be disappointed as she won’t be returning for the follow-up. Recently, she spoke with

“It was just a few weeks ago that [director] Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air,” Baskin said to the outlet. “I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats, and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced. So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like…that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again. And so I told her to just lose my number.”

Stay tuned for more from TUDUM, which features appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment ranging from Zack Snyder to Dwayne Johnson Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin are currently emceeing the event’s second hour, giving fans first looks at The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla, and Cobra Kai Season 4. The hour will also include a tease for the new Extraction film, an exclusive look at Cowboy Bebop‘s opening title sequence, and a panel with Netflix action stars Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Noomi Rapace and more moderated by Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John.

Are you excited about Tiger King 2? Tell us in the comments.

Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix on November 17th.