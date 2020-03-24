Fans of Netflix’s Tiger King Just Can’t Stand Carole Baskin

There is no shortage of totally insane characters in Netflix‘s new docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, but fans of the show clearly have one big cat owner that they like the least. Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida, is one of the main personalities featured throughout all seven episodes of Tiger King, and she believes herself to be the hero that saves tigers and other animals from the likes of folks like Joe Exotic. However, after watching the show, viewers see her completely differently, many believing she’s no better, if not worse, than the other players in the big cat game.

Like Joe and the other big cat owners that she’s fighting against, Carole Baskin keeps tigers and other animals in cages on her property, but she fights to take their cats away by saying they’re being mistreated. She also makes money by selling tickets to regular people who come out to see the cats and has volunteers working around the clock to keep the place operational. In the eyes of many viewers, she’s running the exact same kind of operation as the people she’s trying to shut down.

To take things even further, one episode of the series reveals that Carole’s first husband went missing years ago, never to be seen again. Though Tiger King never comments one way or another on the case, the series presents the evidence and testimonials of those involved and lets the viewer decide what they think happened. In addition to thinking that Carole is a hypocrite and a potential animal abuser, a lot of Netflix users that have been binging Tiger King this week believe that Carole is also a murderer.

Whether she is or isn’t guilty for her husband’s death may never be known, but it’s abundantly clear that Tiger King viewers are not fans of Carole Baskin.

Carole Is Awful

I’m just gonna say it: Carole Baskin is awful. She’s a hypocrite and she is a terrible person.. she took everything from her “missing” husband’s family! If Joe Exotic is in prison, she should be for ACTUALLY murdering her husband. 🤷🏻‍♀️ i actually feel bad for Joe, not her. At all. — harli (@Harlielise22) March 21, 2020

Insane

Carole Baskin is the most insane person to ever live. I don’t think there’s a close number two. This lady is NUTSO. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) March 22, 2020

You’re No Better

Carole Baskin is really anoying me with this Karen routine. You’re no better than these people you’re demonizing lady #TigerKing — Black Beatle (@KingNonie) March 21, 2020

Exposes the Scam

I suggest everyone watch #TigerKing on @netflix . It is a fair and balanced portrayal of events. As someone who knows a number of people in the series, it is damn accurate. Also it finally exposes Carole Baskin’s scam at @BigCatRescue and raises legitimate questions. — Eric M. Davis 🐾 (@EricMutDavis) March 21, 2020

She’s No Better

Carole Baskin ain’t no different than Joe Exotic. She has them big ass cats in cages too. #TigerKing — I miss 🏀 (@LBrothersMedia) March 21, 2020

She Did It

Carole Baskin fed her husband to those cats #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/KD5AupD67j — Kyle B. (@ktbokc123) March 21, 2020

Huh?

“Joe Exotic locks tigers in cages. That’s inhumane. Here at Big Cat Rescue we rescue the tigers and keep them in cages until they die.” – Carole Baskin #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/yPYwcwGBHZ — Caleb Salvatore (@AnarchyDotGov) March 24, 2020

Contributes to Abuse

Carole Baskin is fucking crazy and contributes to animal abuse (100% killed her husband)

Joe Exotic is really shitty.

and Doc Antle is literally a cult leader, creepy ass weirdo with the worst attitude ever. #TigerKingNetflix — alyssuh 🌙 (@alyssa_mcdaniel) March 22, 2020

Hypocrite

I’m watching #TigerKing and don’t understand how Carole Baskin can be such a hypocrite. Like she’s making a profit off of these animals in cages AND she don’t pay her volunteers working 6 days a week 12 hours a day?? Even with her dead husbands money?? Oh girl 😒 — Leyá (@leyaxa) March 21, 2020

That’s the Tweet