Titans Season 3 to Feature Major Starfire Storyline

Production on Season 3 of HBO Max's Titans is underway and while fans are already getting excited for Jason Todd's (Curran Walters) transformation into Jason Hood in the much-anticipated new season, Jason isn't the only character who is going to have a major storyline. The series is set to give Kory (Anna Diop) a major storyline in Season 3, one that series executive producer Gary Walker says will lead to the character's "true calling" as Starfire.

Speaking with TV Line, Walker explained that Season 3 will be a big one for Kory, especially with the arrival of her sister, Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) and what that means for Kory.

"We're planning a big season for Kory this year," Walker said. "The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny... all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

For Titans fans generally and, of course, Starfire fans specifically, this is likely welcome news. The first two seasons of Titans set most of their focus around Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and his transformation into Nightwing as well as spent a lot of time actually getting the Titans team properly together, something that resulted in some of the series' other characters not getting as much time and story. With Kory getting more story in Season 3 and the much-anticipated transition of Jason into Red Hood, it seems like some of the complaints that fans have had about the series are getting rectified.

It also seems like the show's general tone is going to see a bit of a shift as well. Walker previously revealed that Season 3 of Titans will be a bit more optimistic than the previous two seasons.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.