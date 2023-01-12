Titans Director Teases When Season 4 Could Return

James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as DC Studios co-CEOs late last year and it seems that they are hard at work creating an overarching plan for film TV and gaming. If recent reports are to be believed then Gunn and Safran will be rebooting the DC Universe with new actors as their iconic characters. Warner Bros. has been slowly canceling and wrapping up their DCTV projects due to the sale of The CW network and there have been rumors that HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol would not be returning after their latest seasons. Titans returned for Season 4 Part 1 during the fall but quickly wrapped up and now fans are eagerly awaiting Part 2. It seems that Titans Season 4 Part 2 isn't too far away if one of the directors on the series is to be believed. Director Nick Copus was celebrating one year since filming began on the fourth season of the series on Instagram and he revealed when Part 2 will premiere in the comments section of his post.

"Part two I believe will air on HBO MAX in April," Copus revealed. "I am sworn to secrecy on Season Five… nuff said"

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

